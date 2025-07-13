Three Favorite Draft Picks from Rams 2025 Draft Class
Having a young roster for your NFL franchise can enable that team to either continue the pursuit of success or construct a team with homegrown talent that can take over the league in a few years. The Detroit Lions have been an example of this with many of their star players being former draft picks throughout the last four to five years.
The Los Angeles Rams have become the latest team to do this, but their success has happened quicker than anticipated due to coaching and front office stability that maintained a championship mindset in recent years, leading to many young players, several of them rookies, making significant impacts.
The Rams 2025 NFL Draft class features a few players that could have a much larger role than anticipated this year. After completing draft reviews for all six draft selectees, I have identified three of my favorite players from general manager Les Snead's latest rookie class.
Josaiah Stewart, edge rusher, third round
There are outliers in every draft, whether it is with size, production, or other factors. For Stewart, it was his small frame despite competitive and productive play this past season as a senior with the Michigan Wolverines. He showed that he can be a baller at the next level despite his 6-foot-1, 249 pound frame.
Stewart wins with pass rush savviness, a hot-running motor, and a competitive nature that make him a tough cookie to crack open. He is a surprisingly effective run defender who can win with impressive power at the point of attack due to natural leverage and a low strike zone to land punches against opposing tackles. Stewart could be a quality rotational pass rusher for the Rams this season.
Chris 'Pooh' Paul, linebacker, fifth round
The Rams have a thing for undersized defenders this draft cycle, as Stewart and Paul are two players at their respective positions who come into the league with size concerns. However, the latter is defender who plays much bigger and more physical than what meets the eye.
Paul brings value in coverage while having the fluidity, range, athleticism, and physical tenacity as a tackler to make sure his 6-foot, 222-pound frame does not become a slight whatsoever. His play style could entice McVay and defensive coordinator Chris Shula to give him a shot at being at starting MIKE linebacker as a rookie.
Konata Mumpfield, wide receiver, seventh-round
Rarely does a seventh-round draft choice catch my eye, but when I watched Mumpfield's tape for the first time, I was beyond impressed with his route running ability and separation skills. He was a player that got open consistently for the Pittsburgh Panthers and was a nightmare at times for opposing defensive backs.
However, Mumpfield must improve his ball skills at the next level along with his ability to win at the line of scrimmage. He also lacks the elite athleticism to play in an outside-specific role. Even so, he has the chance to emerge into a potential target in the slot in the coming seasons.
