Rams Must Balance Injuries and Depth
There's no doubt about the ceiling of the Los Angeles Rams in 2025. This is an experienced group that has showcased they have what it takes to win a Super Bowl, and they're trying to get back there once again.
No matter how many weapons they may surround him with, the Rams' window of contention is entirely dependent on whether or not Matthew Stafford can hold his regression at bay and whether he's able to stay healthy.
That may be easier said than done for the 37-year-old quarterback, who's one big hit away from shattering the hopes of the Rams in the 2025 season. Even if they have the best backup quarterback in the league, there'll be a moment where they need Stafford's arm and big playability.
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he published an article detailing the biggest red flags of every contender in the NFL. For the Rams, their biggest red flag is Stafford's health and whether or not he'll be able to play for an entire NFL season and postseason.
"Age is just a number, they say. And certainly Stafford is part of that argument, given he nearly knocked off the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles ahead of his 37th birthday to close 2024. But this is a gunslinger who's also battled real bumps and bruises over the last half-decade, to the point he's openly contemplated retirement".
If Stafford does suffer a major injury and thinks he won't be able to come back from it, there's a high chance he retires after next season, even if he has another year left on his contract. Having their Super Bowl hopes rely so much on one veteran's health is scary, but the Rams' offensive line will just have to work extra hard to protect him from harm.
"Sean McVay's offense always has a Super Bowl ceiling with No. 9's big arm at the controls, but if Stafford can't stay upright to feed new weapons like Davante Adams, well, there could be big trouble in Los Angeles", said Benjamin.
I have confidence that Stafford will be able to stay healthy, but there's no way of telling the future. The Rams have one of the best quarterback rooms in the NFL, and that still may not help them recover if their franchise quarterback goes down with an injury.
