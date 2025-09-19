Rams Challenging Blake Corum to Earn Bigger Role
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After his efforts helped seal victory for the Rams in week two, running back Blake Corum has been the star man in the eyes of the Rams coaching staff and it appears Corum could break through and establish a permanent role within the offense this Sunday.
The Coaches Have Spoken
Sean McVay
“I think when you look at guys like him, he's just such a conscientious guy," stated McVay. "The game makes sense and he enjoys playing. I'm seeing a guy that's totally present and really understanding what we're trying to get done. Repetition is the mother of learning. When you're conscientious like him and you start to accumulate that knowledge, now you can really allow yourself to go play, trust your instincts and trust your teammates. Anytime that you're able to have some successful outcomes because it's been earned, that can lead to the confidence moving forward."
"He has a great humility about himself. You talk about Kyren, you talk about Blake, I love both of those guys. I feel really good about our running back situation. [Running Backs Coach] Ron [Gould] does an excellent job. We’re really lucky to have [Running Back] Ronnie Rivers on the practice squad. [Running Back] Jarquez Hunter has done an excellent job of being conscientious and continuing to learn. You talk about a guy that approaches practice the right way, that's a credit to that group as a whole. I love what Blake did and I’m excited to see him continue to grow just by being himself.”
I asked McVay during a presser about the approach he has to splitting carries and he said while certain personnel groupings and packages dictate usage, he's aiming for a 65:35 split between Corum and Kyren Williams, which is a massive improvement from last season.
Mike LaFleur
“Just continue to be Blake Corum and just get better and better every single week," stated LaFleur. "I think he went in there and flashed some stuff that we all know and more importantly, his teammates know he’s very much capable of."
"He'll get more and more opportunities in terms of, hey, we're playing another opponent this Sunday. We know we don't want any back out there a hundred percent of the time. He'll get his touches in some way, some form. He definitely made the most of them last week.”
LaFleur has a powerful voice when it comes to the Rams' offense. If he says Corum will get his touches, Corum must understand this is an audition. Williams is RB1, but there's a reason the Rams' top brass called on Corum to put the game on ice. Can he become the Rams' closer or at least the set-up man?
