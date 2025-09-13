Previewing Intriguing Rams Player Props vs. Titans
The Los Angeles Rams look to continue their undefeated 2025 NFL season in Week 2. After downing the Houston Texans in the opener, 14-9, they'll take on the Tennessee Titans in their second game. This represents a good opportunity for LA to build a win streak against a supposed basement-dweller for the year.
The Rams come into the clash as the clear favorite. They haven't quite earned the reputation as an upper-echelon heavy hitter like the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, or Philadelphia Eagles yet.
Sportsbooks also seem reluctant to completely dismiss the Titans and their potential with rookie quarterback Cam Ward at the helm, but the odds foresee a comfortable victory for Los Angeles, even if it's only by one score.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the rest of the Rams' offense were able to do enough to squeak by with a win against an elite defense. In Week 2, they should find it much easier to move the ball versus a suspect Titans unit.
Rams' Player Props vs. Tennessee Titans
1. Matthew Stafford over/under 235.5 passing yards
FanDuel has set the line for Matthew Stafford's passing yards against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at 235.5. Versus the Houston Texans in the season opener, he racked up 245 on 21-of-29 completion.
There are two sides to this coin. The Titans have a significantly weaker pass-rush and secondary than their divisional rival Texans, which could open things up for Stafford and the air attack to take full advantage.
However, because Tennessee is an inferior opponent and defense, there's a strong chance that the Rams won't need to rely on their quarterback much to get the win.
In 2024, Stafford failed to surpass 235 passing yards in exactly half of his games. His five lowest outputs came in victories against lesser teams: the Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Jets. This quandary also impacts Puka Nacua and Davante Adams' prospects, tagged with lines of 80.5 and 58.5 receiving yards, respectively.
2. Kyren Williams over/under 74.5 rushing yards
The Titans surprisingly allowed just 20 points to the Denver Broncos in Week 1. However, that result was more an indictment of Denver quarterback Bo Nix than proof of Tennessee's defensive capabilities. The Broncos racked up over 300 total yards, with the Titans allowing Denver's running backs to average over six yards per carry.
Kyren Williams has a good opportunity to bounce back in his second game, after running for just 66 yards on 18 attempts against Houston. If the Rams can build an early lead, Williams will get plenty of volume in an effort to run out the clock and bury Tennessee.
