How Will TEs Be Used in Rams’ Offense in 2025?
The Los Angeles Rams' tight end position was underutilized in 2024, and it's part of the reason why the Rams started off last season so slowly. Looking ahead to next season, how will Sean McVay use the tight ends they have on their roster to smooth out their offense?
For better or for worse, Tyler Higbee will be the Rams' starting tight end in 2025. Higbee has been a cornerstone of their offense for nearly a decade and has been consistent throughout his career as a reliable target in the Rams' offense for as long as he's played.
That all changed last season when he suffered an injury that prevented him from playing the majority of the 2024 season, not coming back until the playoffs. Whenever Higbee is on the field, he racks up plenty of targets, and that's due to Matthew Stafford's confidence in throwing him the ball.
His glory days may be behind him, but if he stays healthy in 2025, he can still be valuable in moving the ball downfield for the Rams. He rarely ever fumbles the ball and always seems to break free from a defender whenever Stafford needs to get the ball out of his hands.
The Rams' successor for Higbee is their second-round draft pick in the 2025 draft, Terrance Ferguson. Ferguson's role in the Rams' offense is simple: he's another talented receiver on the field for Stafford to manipulate defenses with.
He'll be sharing the field with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, which means that teams may not put as much coverage on him due to their attention being drawn elsewhere. This will be perfect for McVay's offensive scheme, which is adept at getting players open.
Ferguson's future with the Rams is bright, and he can establish himself to be an integral part of their offense moving forward. He's agile, and once the ball is in his hands, he can take off and slip past defenders with ease.
Next on their depth chart is Colby Parkinson, and he is a tight end the Rams want to keep around, as he's superb at blocking while also being able to leak out and run a route. He's never fumbled the ball up to this point in his career, and he's a big red zone threat.
Finally, Davis Allen is on their roster as well, and after selecting him in the fifth round of the 2023 draft, his future with the team may be in jeopardy. He needs to stand out in a big way in 2025 and differentiate himself from the other tight ends on the roster if he wants to continue being on the Rams.
