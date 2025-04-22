Why the Rams Should Trade Up for Ashton Jeanty
It was a former Rams executive in Brad Holmes who paid David Montgomery, then said goodbye to D'Andre Swift as he drafted Jahmyr Gibbs. The controversial decision changed the landscape of the Lions' franchise as Gibbs as propelled the Lions to two straight division titles.
The Rams have their Montgomery with Kyren Williams. Hard-nosed, efficient, between the tackles runner, but they don't have their Gibbs, a point of contention as the Rams do not have that homerun threat.
They could have it if they select Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty.
There are multiple ways the Rams could go about acquiring Jeanty, but the path that seems to be most likely.
Jeanty must fall past the third overall pick, but must be selected before the Raiders pick at six. The Jacksonville Jaguars, with former Rams executive James Gladstone operating as the team's General Manager, could be open to making a move, considering the multiple needs of their roster.
I am employing Les Snead to say forget them picks one more time to secure the man that will give the Rams a Super Bowl title.
Drafting Jeanty gives the Rams two 1,000-yard rushers. A true thunder and lightning combo. The only way to stop Jeanty is to load the box with defenders like the Chiefs did to stop Saquon Barkley in Super Bowl LIX.
The great part is that it gives Matthew Stafford a chance to find Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Tutu Atwell, all downfield in one-on-one coverage.
The Rams would likely have to send the 26th overall pick, pick 90, a day three pick, the 2026 Rams first round selection, and another 2026 selection.
Gladstone would be well within his rights to ask for more, but the results after trades to select Trey Lance by the 49ers and the acquisition of DeShaun Watson by the Browns, the market has slowly calmed down.
Regardless, it's time for a bold move, and the move must be Jeanty. He is the Rams' Saquon Barkley, he is the man who opens up the offense, and he is the man to run the Rams back to the promised land.
They had Todd Gurley once, it's time to run it back.
