Former Top Pick to Announce Rams' Draft Selection
From 2012-2020, former Rams defensive end Michael Brockers served the franchise with endless effort, intensity, and an endearing attitude that carried through the defensive meeting rooms.
Having played in 139 games, starting 136 of them for Los Angeles, Brockers knows exactly what it means to proudly represent the franchise.
And he will do so once again at the NFL Draft as the former LSU Tiger will stand at the podium he once heard his name called from to announce the team's day three picks as a part of the NFL's efforts to bridge the previous generations to the newest one.
Brockers played nine seasons with the Rams before wrapping up his career with a two-year stint in Detroit. In his 11-season career, Brockers recorded 451 total tackles, 29 sacks, and 52 tackles for loss.
A Houston native, Brockers attended LSU, helping the Tigers win 33 games, the 2011 Cotton Bowl, and the 2011 SEC Championship Game.
He was then drafted by the Rams with the 14th overall pick, marking Les Snead's first ever draft pick as a General Manager, helping the Rams establish one of the premier defensive lines during the franchises' final years in St. Louis with teammates such as Chris Long, Robert Quinn, and down the road Aaron Donald.
Upon the team's move to Los Angeles, Brockers was a foundational piece that helped usher in a new era of Rams football under Sean McVay. In 2017, the Rams ended a 10+ year playoff drought, winning the NFC West. In 2018, the Rams won the NFC Championship Game on their way to Super Bowl LVIII.
In Super Bowl LVIII, Brockers was brilliant, recording seven tackles as the Rams' defense held New England to 13 total points.
In 2020, Brockers' final season with the franchise, the Rams made the playoffs again, defeating their rival, the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round up in Seattle before losing at Green Bay.
A longtime servant of the club, a former team captain, and a strong, dependable contributor. Michael Brockers is the type of player every prospect should try and emulate once they become a professional. Perhaps that is why it's fitting he is the one to announce the next generation of Rams' greats.
