Rams' Roster Weak Spots Exposed in 2026 NFL Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams made several moves throughout the offseason to have one of the best rosters in all of football, but the fact that they didn't add new, young talent at the tackle and corner positions remains a point of contention among fans.
That is something which is made clear and evident in Pro Football Network's Joe DeLeone's way-too-early 2026 NFL Mock Draft. With the 10th overall pick (from Atlanta) the Rams select Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama.
The Los Angeles Rams’ defense is loaded with promising, young playmakers," wrote DeLeone. "However, they need fresh faces at cornerback to boost their secondary. Domani Jackson has the smooth hips and impactful physicality to be a CB1 in any defense.
With the 24th overall pick, the Rams select Isaiah World, OT, Oregon.
"Isaiah World is an enormous presence at offensive tackle with surprising flexibility for his 6’8″, 300+ pound build. The Rams have needed younger options on their offensive line for some time, and World provides them with that option."
While it's clear it's way too soon to be looking at who the Rams might draft, it does illustrate the fact that Les Snead and the front office did not make any meaningful additions at the positions Jackson and World play.
While it was difficult to foresee Alaric Jackson suffering blood clots again after nearly three years without them, Rob Havenstein is clearly on the final leg of his career. The man has been nothing short of a monster for the franchise, but he's has to retire sometime, and the Rams do not have his replacement on the team.
It's clear the Rams are not overtly confident in Warren McClendon Jr, not even giving him a shot to win Jackson's job as they signed both David Quessenberry and D.J. Humphries this offseason.
As for the cornerback room, while they play great as a cohesive unit, there are massive depth concerns if one player goes down. It's also a fact that teams like to go after Ahkello Witherspoon, which is fine as the Rams system has held up so far, but what if Witherspoon starts to falter?
Who steps up? Cobie Durant? Emmanuel Forbes? It's also concerning that the Rams do not have much depth in the safety room.
While a general manager can't address every position in the offseason, they're judged on what happens to the positions they were confident in not making additions towards, and how the Rams manage the exterior of their offensive line and defense will define their season.
