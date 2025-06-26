Insider States Rams, 2025 Opponents Dealing With "Untalked About" Problem
It seems the NFL has an "untalked about" problem regarding offensive linemen and dealing with health issues afflicting players. The Rams are a prime case as Alaric Jackson is out indefinitely as he deals with blood clot issues.
Recently, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer was asked if there was an untalked-about problem regarding offensive lines across the NFL.
"I’ve heard people point to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but I actually think that could wind up being a team strength, with all the young talent they’ve brought in," wrote Breer. "Last year’s rookies, center Zach Frazier and guard Mason McCormick (Frazier, especially) were really good shoring up the interior alongside veteran Isaac Seumalo. Broderick Jones is coming along, with the switch to left tackle coming this year. And another 2024 rookie we haven’t seen yet, first-round pick Troy Fautanu, will be at right tackle. I think the group, as a whole, will make a leap."
"The Texans are another contender with offensive line questions, but those have been talked about plenty."
"So maybe I’ll go back to the 49ers, who, again, I think will be really good. They’re losing Jaylon Moore to the Chiefs and guard Aaron Banks (who got a big payday in Green Bay). Trent Williams is still great, but he’s going into his 16th season, turns 37 next month, and has been nicked up the past few years. There is some promising young talent there (Dominick Puni is one to watch), but the depth is fair to question. Their NFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, could have some issues up front, too, with left tackle Alaric Jackson out indefinitely with blood clots."
With the Rams set to play the Texans and 49ers within the first five weeks of the season, it appears the difference between victory and defeat will come down to injury management.
However, the 49ers and the Texans have addressed their issues to different extents, while the Rams seem to have a massive question mark regarding offensive line depth.
The decision not to select an offensive lineman in the NFL Draft, despite suffering injuries to the unit in 2024, may be a defining point for the Rams' season, especially as several players are due for extensions or potential retirement after 2025.
