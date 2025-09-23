Key Fantasy Takeaways from Rams' Week 3 Loss to Eagles
In last year's playoffs, the Los Angeles Rams gave the Philadelphia Eagles their toughest test of the postseason en route to their Super Bowl LIX blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs. They repaid that respect to LA by waking up in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season.
The Eagles were able to cruise to two uninspiring victories to begin their title defense, but they needed a much better showing from Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and the rest of the offense to hang with the Rams. Unfortunately for LA, Philly's attack came alive at the worst possible time.
Had the Eagles' offense played the way it did in the first two weeks, the Rams would have dominated this game. Instead, it turned into a shootout, and LA fell just short, 33-26. At least the Rams' fantasy owners had a great day.
Rams' offense proving to be a juggernaut
1. Matthew Stafford
Coming into Week 3, the Philadelphia Eagles' defense had yet to give up 200 passing yards to either of their opponents, putting the clamps on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, as well as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams weren't fazed.
Unfortunately, Stafford couldn't cross the 200-yard mark either, but he came damn close. He finished with 196 yards on 19-of-33 passing, with two touchdowns to one interception. It wasn't an elite fantasy performance by any means, but if he can have a solid day against this Eagles defense, Stafford should be a starting lock in virtually every week moving forward.
2. Puka Nacua
If Stafford isn't matchup-proof quite yet, Puka Nacua certainly is. Philadelphia has one of the stingiest secondaries in the NFL, featuring Quinyon Mitchell, Reed Blankenship, Andrew Mukuba, Cooper DeJean, and Adoree' Jackson.
Puka still got his, finishing with 11 catches on 15 targets for 112 yards. He's still yet to find the end zone, but once he does, he'll have a truly monster game for his fantasy drafters. Until then, he'll just put up elite numbers with receptions and yards.
3. Kyren Williams
In each of his first three seasons as a full-time starter, Kyren Williams started slowly. That included the first two weeks of this year. He broke out against the Eagles.
He finished his afternoon with 20 carries for 94 yards, adding another 18 yards and a touchdown on two catches. Williams should only continue to get the volume he needs to remain a top fantasy back this season. Against weaker opponents, he'll be trusted to chew the clock and help the Rams maintain leads down the stretch.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to get all of our fantasy takeaways from the Rams' 2025 season.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Rams' fantasy performance in Week 3 when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.