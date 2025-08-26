Outlook on Rams’ Kyren Williams in 2025
One of the most underrated running backs in the NFL, Kyren Williams, continues to put his head down and play with assertiveness and grittiness as he isn't afraid to run through contact and put his body on the line for a couple of extra yards.
Though the Los Angeles Rams drafted running backs in each of the last two drafts, Blake Corum and Jarquez Hunter, they're confident in having Williams be their primary running back. That's evident from the contract extension he received earlier in the offseason, a three-year, 33 million extension, according to Spotrac.
Williams has steadily improved in each of his three seasons with the Rams, and yet he does' receive as much recognition as one of the top running backs in the NFL. Now that he's gotten paid, how will he perform in 2025?
Top Ten RB
FOX Sports put together its ranking of the top ten running backs in the NFL in an article before the season began. Williams made the ranking but is only ninth on the list, going down one spot from where he was last year.
"Give the hard-working Williams his flowers. Williams totaled career highs in rushing yards (1,299) and rushing touchdowns (14) last season, finishing with over 1,000 yards for a second year in a row to become the first running back for the Rams to accomplish that feat since Todd Gurley (2017-18)".
Hopefully, his career trajectory doesn't follow that of Todd Gurley's, who was never the same player after he was injured. In 2025, I believe he can outdo the production he had last season and establish himself as a top-five running back in football.
"That’s pretty good company, and one of the reasons the Rams chose to sign the Notre Dame product to a three-year, $33 million contract extension during training camp. His 843 snaps on offense last season were the most by any running back in the NFL".
The Rams relied heavily on Williams last year on offense, and even if they got reinforcements at running back and increased firepower in the receiving room, I still expect that to be the case. He's a three-down back, and the Rams will be looking his way early and often so as not to put any more strain on Matthew Stafford's health by solely relying on his arm to win games.
"However, Williams also could be sharing the workload in the backfield this year. Now in his second season, Michigan product Blake Corum looks more comfortable in Sean McVay’s offense and has a nose for the end zone in goal line situations".
Earlier in the offseason, I thought 2025 was a golden opportunity for Corum to make a case as their main running back. However, now that Williams has received his extension and they drafted Hunter, Corum's future with the team looks somewhat bleak.
What's Next?
While the Rams will be looking his way to settle their offense and for guaranteed yardage, I don't think he'll get the most carries for a running back in the NFL two years in a row. Despite that, I still believe he can have a better year than he did last year.
Simply put, this Rams roster is more talented than it was last season, and that helps everyone out on the team. I believe the Rams' passing attack has the potential to be one of the best in the NFL, and if opposing teams are so worried about their secondary, it'll leave their defensive front vulnerable to run plays.
Sean McVay knows how to scheme up plays to make the most of his players, and he'll pick and choose when it's best to run the ball. If they load up the box, the Rams can burn them through the air.
If they try to blanket the field and guard the pass, Williams will be the beneficiary even if he has fewer carries than he did last season. I'm excited to see how Williams thrives in this offense, and by next offseason, he will be higher on most people's rankings.
