What the Rams' Missig Piece Is
The Los Angeles Rams have built themselves up to be contenders, with an impressive roster that contains explosive offense and stifling defense. Their pass rush is their biggest strength, and it will only continue to get better with time.
If Matthew Stafford can stay healthy for the duration of the 2025 regular season, the Rams will be dangerous and one of the biggest candidates to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. This team already had Super Bowl DNA injected into its coaching staff, with Sean McVay already making it to two in his tenure as the head coach of the Rams.
There aren't a lot of things you can look at in this roster and critique it. Health is a major concern, but they have the best backup quarterback in the NFL, and what team's Super Bowl hopes wouldn't die if their starting quarterback were to get injured?
Missing Piece?
However, no NFL roster is perfect, and even if the Rams have an impressive roster, there's always room for improvement. Josh Edwards, sports writer for CBS Sports, released an article going over the remaining needs for every NFL team heading into the new season.
"Los Angeles fell short in its efforts to address the cornerback room both short and long-term. Darious Williams is back and Ahkello Witherspoon is in line to start. The team is one injury away from playing either Cobie Durant or Emmanuel Forbes", said Edwards.
The Rams' secondary is indeed missing out on star power, and it is their weakest unit on defense. They lack the names associated with lockdown defenders, but I don't think they're any less for it. They've done a good job of cultivating talent throughout the years, and I think in 2025, they'll see players in their secondary break out and have productive seasons.
"Linebacker is another area of weakness, but coaching has allowed them to cycle through players at the position and still receive competent play. They have earned the benefit of the doubt".
Untapped Potential
Perhaps I'm too high on Emmanuel Forbes Jr. than others, but I believe in his development this past offseason, and he's due for a breakout season in Los Angeles. There is still some untapped potential left in this former first-round pick.
He's currently the backup behind Darious Williams, but with Ahkello Witherspoon's availability in question for their season opener against the Houston Texans, perhaps Forbes Jr. can fill that void and show that he deserves starting minutes in the NFL.
