Revealing the Rams’ Biggest Strength and Weakness
The Los Angeles Rams' outlook on 2025 was bright for the majority of the offseason. They were one play away from changing NFL history and beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs. They followed that up by addressing their lack of run defense in free agency and bolstering an already potent passing attack.
Everything seemed to be coming together for the Rams to compete for a Super Bowl in 2025. That was until Matthew Stafford was dealing with a back injury that kept nagging at him, resulting in him not being able to practice for the weeks leading up to the regular season.
For the Rams, that's very concerning. They have a good backup plan in place in case something were to happen to Stafford, but their offense strikes more fear into the heart of defenses if Stafford is at the helm.
Biggest Strength
ESPN has released its NFL team previews, where they make predictions for every team as well as discuss their biggest strengths and weaknesses. For the Rams, their pass rush was identified as their biggest strength, and Stafford's back injury was listed as their greatest concern.
"The same group that sacked Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold nine times in their playoff game in January has mostly returned in 2025. Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse led all rookies in pressures during the season but said he came into training camp realizing how much better he could get after rewatching every play from last season".
Their pass rush and young defense in general indeed make the Rams one of the teams most built for success in five years. They will be a better unit than they were last year, especially if their offseason acquisitions turn out to be as good as they look on paper.
If Jared Verse can convert some of his many pressures from last season into sacks, not only will it be beneficial for the Rams' defense, but it'll make him into a dark-horse Defensive Player of the Year award candidate.
As well, another year of development for Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young will have all parts of this defense rolling. Their incoming rookies are also expected to have a rotational role early, which ensures they continuously have new talent coming in and getting better alongside their proven stars.
Biggest Concern
"The Rams quarterback, entering his 17th season, is dealing with an aggravated disk in his back and missed nearly the first month of training camp. Though Stafford could still play in the Rams' season opener against the Texans, there's a chance this back injury is something the quarterback and the Rams will have to manage all season".
Stafford will play in the Rams' season opener against the Houston Texans, a game where they'll have the advantage due to their pass rush, but this is likely a situation the Rams will have to deal with all season.
The timing of this injury is unfortunate; it's after they went all in and signed Davante Adams in free agency and extended Stafford, but just before the season starts, so his chance of making the injury worse is heightened.
They're already dealing with an injury to Alaric Jackson along the offensive line, and pass protection will be a big thing for the Rams if they want to make a deep postseason run. Protecting Stafford is their priority, as without him, this may be a lost season in Los Angeles.
What to make of all this is that while the Rams do have concerns that prevent them from being a serious contender for a Super Bowl this season, their outlook on the future is bright. They have young stars on both sides of the ball, which ensures they'll be competitive even after this window of contention has closed.
They have two first-round picks next season, which can be used to retool their roster and make a grander effort to win a Super Bowl, or prepare for when Stafford will no longer be on the team.
