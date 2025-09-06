3 Key Matchups for Rams vs. Texans
Tomorrow afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams will kick off their regular season at home against the reigning AFC South champions, the Houston Texans. It is an intriguing bout between two playoff contenders with bigger aspirations after this offseason, which could open up the opportunity for a great game between the two opponents.
The Rams and Texans have ample amounts of talent that will be going against each other late Sunday afternoon. This is a perfect time to reveal some of the key matchups, ones that could determine the outcome for either team, especially Los Angeles. One of these franchises will be 1-0 before the day is done.
Los Angeles Rams offensive line vs. Houston Texans defensive line
This is a matchup that could be an all-out war in the trenches. Los Angeles has a key strength up front in their offensive line and depth behind it, and the return of Alaric Jackson at left tackle should alleviate concerns against the foes of pass rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. It will be quite the battle for Jackson and veteran Rob Havenstein.
The interior line of Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, and Kevin Dotson will take on challengers Sheldon Rankins and Mario Edwards, sufficient level starters that can create problems in their respective positions. If the Rams are successful on this side of the trench, the path to victory could be easier.
Rams WRs Puka Nacua and Davante Adams vs. Texans CBs Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter
Get your popcorn ready. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in the same wide receiver room together still seems surreal, even if the latter isn't the top-end player he once was. These two alone are a top-three duo at the position, and they'll face their first test together against a talented young cornerback duo in Houston.
Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter formed a nice cornerback tandem this past season as the former emerged as one of the top corners in the game. You can expect Stingley to travel with Nacua throughout the game, which could make for some outstanding repetitions. A strong day from the Rams top receivers could lead to a productive day on offense against the Texans strong secondary.
Los Angeles Rams defensive line vs. Houston Texans offensive line
This is more about the Texans than the Rams due to the almost total mismatch upfront. Los Angeles bestows a defensive front that features reigning defensive rookie of the year edge rusher Jared Verse and two incredible young talents along the interior defensive front in Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner. That is not to mention the other role players such as Poona Ford, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, and more.
The Texans are likely to have rookie Aireontae Ersery starting at left tackle, along with a rebuilt offensive line that is far from having a quality player. This is not an ideal opponent for Houston's offensive front and if Los Angeles proves successful, that could spell trouble for quarterback C.J. Stroud.
For all of the latest news, stories, and analysis for Week 1 against the Texans, ensure you follow along with us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Give us your thoughts on the key matchups for Sunday's game when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.