How Rams' Past Can Lead Jalen Ramsey to NFC Foe
The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday that they would be looking to trade cornerback and Rams' Super Bowl champion Jalen Ramsey, with both sides wanting to go in a new direction.
Considering Ramsey's willingness to find a different home, his age, and a potential rumored change to safety, he may want to return to a familiar place and a familiar scheme.
Considering his stops in his career, a return to the Rams schematically makes a lot of sense. Chris Shula runs an defense familiar to Ramsey, Ramsey has a great relationship to the team, and he's a defensive fit.
Another option may be Shula's former defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and the Atlanta Falcons. Ramsey shined in Morris' defense in Los Angeles, and the Falcons could use a new piece in their secondary.
In the Rams' defense under Morris, Ramsey was already incorporating certain safety responsibilities into his game due to the structure of Morris' design. In Atlanta, Ramsey would also have a top partner with Jessie Bates next to him.
The Falcons are looking for someone to act as that second safety since Justin Simmons could not properly fill the role in 2024. The Falcons play in a pass-heavy division that also has two of the top ten NFL running backs on their offense.
Therefore they need players who have great anticipation, something Ramsey excells at.
If Atlanta wants to pull off this move, there are a few things they have to figure out. They currently only own five total picks in 2025, so unless Miami is willing to accept picks in 2026 or a cheap deal, the Falcons won't have enough to execute a deal.
Atlanta also has Kirk Cousins contract hanging over their head plus extensions due for other players.
However, if Ramsey somehow hits the free market and the Rams and the Falcons want him, who does he choose?
The team that offers the most money? Sean McVay, the man he won a Super Bowl with? Raheem Morris, the man who put him in the position to win it? It's an interesting question this close to the draft.
