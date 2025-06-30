BREAKING: Steelers, Not Rams, Acquiring Jalen Ramsey
Cornerback remains a pivotal question mark for the Rams after the Monday morning trade that reportedly sent Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh. Whether Los Angeles can continue to win with its talented defensive front at the cost of coverage on the back end could be a concern.
The Steelers are reportedly acquiring Ramsey from Miami for two veterans, tight end Jonnu Smith and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who returns to the team that drafted him in 2018. The deal also includes a swap of Day 3 selections in the 2027 draft. The three players involved have combined for 19 Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections.
And, insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Ramsey’s adjusted contract includes a $1.5-million raise in 2025. In other words, Pittsburgh will reportedly pay the seven-time Pro Bowler $26.6 million this year.
That was steep-level cash the Rams appeared hesitant to commit as they contemplated returning Ramsey to Los Angeles. Les Snead and Sean McVay haven’t committed a large percentage of their salary cap to the cornerback position really since the last time Ramsey was on their roster, from 2019-22.
McVay this offseason has been open about the Rams’ interest in again trading for Ramsey, but alluded to speed bumps in talks with Ramsey’s representatives.
“Definitely don't want to rule anything out because we're always open-minded to onboarding and acquiring quality players and people like him if we're able to do that,” McVay said at the team’s June minicamp in Maui, Hawaii, referring to Ramsey. “But there would be some obstacles that are real that are in the place of maybe preventing that from occurring.”
As late as last week, Ramsey was reportedly interested in returning to the West Coast, either with the Rams or their SoFi Stadium roommates, the Chargers.
Ramsey left the Rams a year after he helped them win the Super Bowl as the team began a massive but successful rebuild. But that retooling, which included replacing Aaron Donald, has focused largely on the front seven and neglected the cornerback position. Los Angeles, for example, didn’t take a cornerback in April’s draft.
They also signed a key free agent in that defensive front, nose tackle Poona Ford.
But they’re clearly gambling on the strategy that benefitted them during the back half of 2024 and into the postseason, betting on consistent pressure with an immensely talented front. The cost of that gamble is low-cost, older players at cornerback. Darious Williams, 32, and Ahkello Witherspoon, 30, entering camp as the Rams’ starters at the position.
The No. 1 source for breaking Rams news is Twitter (X). Be sure to follow @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Plus, visit the Facebook page here to connect with fans around the world.