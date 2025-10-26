Ram Digest

Why Rams’ Defense Must Continue To Soar

The Los Angeles Rams have been winning games on the backs of their offense. How can their defense continue to contribute?

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) is congratulated by defensive tackle Braden Fiske (55) after recording a sack against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) is congratulated by defensive tackle Braden Fiske (55) after recording a sack against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams' explosive offense has been the focal point of this team for eight weeks through the 2025 NFL season. From the beginning of the season, with Puka Nacua going ballistic, to their recent domination over the Jacksonville Jaguars, where Matthew Stafford threw for five touchdowns, the offense hasn't been hard to come by for the Rams.

Quietly, their defense has been contributing to all their wins and being one of the best units in the NFL. Headlined by Jared Verse, this Rams pass rush and defensive line have ruined game plans for the opposing team, and it's one of the reasons why the Rams are so dangerous as contenders.

PFF Defensive Line Ranking

Josaiah Stewart
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) and linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

John Kosko is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article ranking each defensive line from worst to best across the NFL. The Rams' defensive line is ranked fourth, but more importantly, they lead the NFL in most quarterback pressures so far this season.

"Led by Jared Verse, the Rams have wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks. Verse has generated 42 pressures, while Byron Young has added 34. Verse leads the group with a 21.8% pass-rush win rate and an 87.7 pass-rush grade. Kobie Turner has contributed 28 pressures and a 79.4 grade. The trio of Verse, Turner, and Young has combined for 20 sacks, the second-most in the NFL", said Kosko.

Byron Young
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and linebacker Byron Young (0) wait in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

If only this team had more star power in its secondary, it'd be one of the best defenses overall in the NFL. Their pass rush was always going to be a strength of theirs, considering how much they invested in it.

Verse's case for the Defensive Player of the Year award may not be as strong as the Rams may want it to be, but there's no denying how impactful he is to the flow of their defense. He and Nacua are the Rams' future incarnate, with them representing the future of this team offensively and defensively.

Sean McVay
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Rams want to continue to win games, it'll be because of their defense stepping up and being the backbone of this team. Their offense may fluctuate based on injuries or what Sean McVay wants to do, but their rigid defense is the constant this team needs to compete.

Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.

Please let us know your thoughts on how the Rams' defense can continue to help them win games when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

feed

Published
Fernando Alfaro-Donis
FERNANDO ALFARO-DONIS

Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.