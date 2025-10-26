Why Rams’ Defense Must Continue To Soar
The Los Angeles Rams' explosive offense has been the focal point of this team for eight weeks through the 2025 NFL season. From the beginning of the season, with Puka Nacua going ballistic, to their recent domination over the Jacksonville Jaguars, where Matthew Stafford threw for five touchdowns, the offense hasn't been hard to come by for the Rams.
Quietly, their defense has been contributing to all their wins and being one of the best units in the NFL. Headlined by Jared Verse, this Rams pass rush and defensive line have ruined game plans for the opposing team, and it's one of the reasons why the Rams are so dangerous as contenders.
PFF Defensive Line Ranking
John Kosko is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article ranking each defensive line from worst to best across the NFL. The Rams' defensive line is ranked fourth, but more importantly, they lead the NFL in most quarterback pressures so far this season.
"Led by Jared Verse, the Rams have wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks. Verse has generated 42 pressures, while Byron Young has added 34. Verse leads the group with a 21.8% pass-rush win rate and an 87.7 pass-rush grade. Kobie Turner has contributed 28 pressures and a 79.4 grade. The trio of Verse, Turner, and Young has combined for 20 sacks, the second-most in the NFL", said Kosko.
If only this team had more star power in its secondary, it'd be one of the best defenses overall in the NFL. Their pass rush was always going to be a strength of theirs, considering how much they invested in it.
Verse's case for the Defensive Player of the Year award may not be as strong as the Rams may want it to be, but there's no denying how impactful he is to the flow of their defense. He and Nacua are the Rams' future incarnate, with them representing the future of this team offensively and defensively.
If the Rams want to continue to win games, it'll be because of their defense stepping up and being the backbone of this team. Their offense may fluctuate based on injuries or what Sean McVay wants to do, but their rigid defense is the constant this team needs to compete.
