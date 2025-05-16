The Rams Will Be Well Rested in 2025
The best ability in the NFL is availability, and one of the biggest factors that affects a player's ability to play is the time they have to recover in between games.
That's why the Rams have been the lucky recipients of a favorable schedule in terms of rest, having the third most NFL NET Rest Days, according to NerdingtonNFL.
The Rams benefit by playing on Thursday or Monday Night only three times this season (subject to change). They also do not play on major holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas, plus the BYE they receive will come right after the London game, giving their players time to get their body clock back to Los Angeles time.
The Rams' three divisional rivals, due to the similarities in their schedule to the Rams, take up the next three slots under Los Angeles.
The Rams suffered heavily in 2024 due to fatigue and injuries. At the beginning of the season, Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Jonah Jackson, Steve Avila, and others suffered injuries, resulting in a fatigued offense to end the season.
Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr spoke about the recent successes of teams who get proper rest.
"Last year, we saw three of the six best net rest differentials since 2002 handed out in the same schedule (Ravens, Patriots and Vikings," wrote Orr. "With two of those teams ending up among the five best in the NFL by final record)."
"We had two of the 12 most short weeks since ’02 handed out (Bengals and Cowboys). We had four of the 19 worst net rest differentials ever handed out. All this means the schedule is breaking from precedent at a rapid pace in order to pacify the broadcast engine. Also, it’s worth noting that after having an obnoxious minus-22 net rest differential last year, the 49ers play zero teams coming off a bye in 2025 or even a Thursday to next Sunday miniature bye."
The Rams should be thankful they got such a fortunate schedule, as they play the hardest schedule in the NFC West due to their first-place finish in 2024. It's the details that make a difference, and these details help ensure championship success.
