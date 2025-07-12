Rams' Heroic Efforts Defeated NFL's Newly Named Superheroes
In honor of the new "Superman" movie, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin put together a list of players who best resemble the Man of Steel.
In Benjamin's list, the Rams performed remarkably well against them, showing the strength of their team as an overall unit.
While the Rams did lose to Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles twice, the Rams held Hurts to a little over 300 total passing yards in those contests, while it was Saquon Barkley who won the day for the Super Bowl champions.
However, Barkley for some reason wasn't named, and for Hurts, who is tied with Patrick Mahomes for fifth on the list, the Rams gave him his toughest challenge of the postseason.
At fourth is Justin Jefferson.
"If it's the sheer burst and positivity of Superman that you're after, Jefferson fits the bill better than anyone," wrote Benjamin. "No one -- not even fellow LSU product Ja'Marr Chase -- makes finding wide-open green grass look so easy, and no one has a wider smile when he cruises in the end zone. Not even injuries can keep his resume from maintaining a Hall of Fame-level glint. Even as long-suffering Minnesota fans pray the Vikings around him will help deliver a title bid, he brings a warming and infectious joy to purple faithful everywhere."
It was against Jefferson and the Vikings where the Rams defense, a unit of players that were rookies, second-year players, vagabonds, undrafted free agents, and undervalued talents, came together to form the foundation of the franchise's second-half push towards the NFC West title.
While Jefferson torched the Rams early, the defense came alive after the first quarter, holding the Vikings to two field goals for the rest of the game.
When the two teams met again in the playoffs, the Rams held Jefferson to five receptions and 58 yards in a dominant win over Minnesota.
At second is reigning MVP Josh Allen.
"Just look at that uniform; it practically screams Superman! Allen has all but taken Kal-El as on-field inspiration, soaring to MVP-level heights by putting his body on the line as the NFL's top supersized dual threat. Yes, he kind of reigned himself in to keep Buffalo rolling in 2024, but when you think "Josh Allen," you think never-say-die theatrics. Still to be determined is whether he can finally overcome the Kryptonite that is Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, delivering the Bills to long-awaited glory."
Nothing was stopping Josh Allen against the Rams and despite the NFL's MVP playing the best game he's ever played in his entire life, racking up over 400 total yards and six touchdowns, it didn't matter as the Rams won 44-42.
If there were any game Matthew Stafford could have pointed out when the Rams asked why he deserved more guaranteed money, it was this one.
Stafford went 23-30 for 320 yards and two touchdowns.
Not bad against the NFL's superheroes.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE