Can the Rams Win Without Jared Verse?
Injuries have been a big storyline for the Los Angeles Rams this summer. Several key players have been missing time in training camp with ailments, including franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has his Week 1 status in question.
However, outside of Stafford, nothing will make a Rams fan more worried than the potential injury of this key player, who was momentous for the franchise in his first season.
Los Angeles Rams can't afford EDGE Jared Verse to be absent
Rams star pass rusher Jared Verse left practice early on Thursday with a potential knee injury after running into fellow defensive lineman Braden Fiske. Head coach Sean McVay said he hopes it isn't a big issue, and thankfully, Verse made it clear it wasn't in a now-deleted post on X, saying, "Nah, I'm playing with y'all, I'm fine [laugh emoji]."
While the status of Verse may seem positive for the moment, the injury scare did just that with Rams fans and the team. When healthy, this is arguably the best young pass rusher in the NFL, relative to when he was drafted. Verse can be a top player at his position before too long.
If Verse were to miss any time with an injury, can the Rams still be a successful team without him? He is arguably a top-three player on the roster with Stafford and Puka Nacua, and brings immense value to Los Angeles' defense.
Without Verse, defensive coordinator Chris Shula will have rookie Josaiah Stewart, Byron Young, Brennan Jackson, Keir Thomas, and Nick Hampton as the top outside rush linebackers. It is not an ideal situation. However, McVay noted Thomas, the current second-string edge rusher behind Verse, as someone that has stood out in training camp.
“He’s done a really good job and it's not exclusive to the coverage. That was a great play that he made. Keir's had a really good camp," McVay said last Saturday. "I think Joe [Coniglio] does such a great job with that whole outside linebacker room. I’ve been really pleased with all of them. They're all continuing to show improvement.
"Keir’s been a guy that's been with us for a long time. He’s getting better and better. He really makes his presence felt on some of the early downs, but that was awesome. What's really cool is you see how excited his teammates get for him when he makes plays like that. He's a Ram through and through. I really like what he's doing.”
There seems to be a great amount of trust in Thomas, a former undrafted free agent and college teammate of Verse at Florida State. That is a good sign for continuity at edge rusher, but the absence of Verse would still make things difficult, considering the talent.
This could all be for nothing if Verse is only expected to miss a week or less. However, this is a question that is relevant to the success of Los Angeles this season. They need Verse in more ways than one.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.