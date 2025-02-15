Where Does Rams' Jared Verse Land in 2024 NFL Re-Draft?
If there is one thing you can count on that the Los Angeles Rams do very well each offseason, it is drafting the right players to fit their scheme and find talent in all the rounds. The Rams have done it the best the last couple of seasons out of all the NFL teams.
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Rams took outside linebacker Jared Verse out of Florida State in the first round. Verse was not seen as a top-10 pick heading into the draft, and a lot of teams passed on him, but the Rams did not.
The Rams took a chance on Verse, and it paid off in his rookie season. Verse had one of the best defensive rookie years in National Football League history. Verse led the Rams pass rush the whole season and only got better as the season went on.
Verse came away with a Pro Bowl and winning the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. He was dominant the whole season, and he will be the leader for the Rams on the defensive line for years to come.
CBS Sports Analyst Chris Trapasso had the Rams NFC West Rival, the Arizona Cardinals taking Verse with the 4th overall pick in the 2024 NFL re-drafting class.
"The Cardinals make no mistake about addressing the defensive front with the Defensive Rookie of the Year in Verse," said Trapasso.
The Rams ended up drafting another linebacker in the 2024 NFL re-draft. They took Edgerrin Cooper out of Texas A&M. Cooper was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the original 2024 NFL Draft. He finished the season with 3.5 sacks in 14 games last season.
"I'm proud of that rookie class as a whole, but Jared and Braden, they push one another in a good way," said Rams head coach Sean McVay about the Rams 2024 draft class. "When you look at what we needed to do to be able to get both of those guys with our first two picks, they sure delivered. I think the best thing about it is neither one of those guys… I think they're proud, but they're not going to be content. They're going to continue to challenge themselves moving forward and I'm going to be on them.”
