The Rams' Key Question Entering the Upcoming Season
The Los Angeles Rams have plenty to look forward to this upcoming season. After weeks of speculation earlier this offseason, the Rams and Matthew Stafford are ready to move forward.
However, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes Stafford's age is a key question.
"He and Sean McVay have repeatedly hit their stride at the right times, making the Rams look title-caliber when other circumstances would suggest otherwise. Still, we might not be talking enough about the fact Stafford will be 38 by the end of 2025," Benjamin said.
After Stafford and the Rams worked out the contract extension, Sean McVay explained how the Rams front office handled their evaluation of Stafford and his contract extension.
"We've taken it a year at a time. He's earned the right to be able to say, 'Hey, I think I could play for a few more years if that's what I want.' We've always had great dialogue and I think it's really kind of been a year-to-year thing. He's obviously under contract for two more years with us, but as long as he wants to play, I know we're feeling really good about that," McVay said.
"Ultimately, the end goal in mind was making sure that... like we talked about at the end of the season press conference, let's get him settled and situated, and let's be able to move forward accordingly because you guys know that's such an important [and] vital spot for us and what his leadership has meant to our football team over the last four years is exactly what we wanted. It's a big deal to get [OL] Alaric Jackson signed up as well. We had a couple of priorities at the start of the free agency, or really at the start of our offseason planning, and those are two big deals for us, and hopefully we'll be able to knock out a few more here in the next coming days."
McVay explained further what went into the logistics of bringing Stafford back for another run at a championship. While Stafford has aged a bit, he is still the straw that stirs the Rams' drink. McVay and the Rams front office took a hard look at everything during the process of retaining Stafford.
"I think what you do is you have an honest conversation. There are four years of equity and a relationship that meant a whole lot to me and a lot to him. There’s a body of work, there are experiences, and there are relationships that'll go on a lot further on past the time that he plays and past when I [finish my career as a] coach. If you want to say, 'Did I want that, and was that the end goal for our group collectively?’ Absolutely, but I think you want to allow him to be able to come to a decision with Kelly [Stafford] and his family that's best for him and that he could get excited about. I think that’s the important thing," McVay said.
