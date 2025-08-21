Should the Rams Pursue Blockbuster Trade?
Matthew Stafford has strung together days of practice, which is a good sign for the veteran who's been unable to participate in the preseason due to an aggravated disc in his back. It's good news for the Los Angeles Rams that he's back to throwing the ball just a couple of weeks before the season begins, but his extended absence still leaves cause for concern.
Their Super Bowl hopes rely entirely on whether Stafford can stay healthy for an entire regular and postseason, and all it takes is one bad hit for their dreams to shatter. The Rams may feel like they have to have a backup plan stronger than Jimmy Garoppolo or Stetson Bennett in order for them to feel a bit better about Stafford's health next season.
Jordan Dajani is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article talking about the ideal situations for Anthony Richardson to be traded to after it was announced he had lost the quarterback battle with the Indianapolis Colts. He believes the Rams should be interested in trading for Richardson.
New QB in Los Angeles?
"The Rams are all in for a Super Bowl this season, which could be Matthew Stafford's last. After all, the 37-year-old signal-caller has missed the majority of training camp with back pain. Whether Stafford decides to retire after this season or after 2026, Richardson could be a potential option for Los Angeles", said Dajani.
Richardson has the athleticism to be one of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL on any given year, but has yet to put it all together, on top of consistently being injured. The Rams have the infrastructure in place to support him, which could lead to him actualizing his potential.
"The Rams could trade for Richardson this upcoming offseason, and have him learn under Stafford before giving him a bump in pay to be the starter in 2027 -- when he turns 27. Sean McVay is an offensive mind that has gotten the most out of all his quarterbacks. Richardson could be the next one".
I really like the timeline for this trade, giving Stafford one last year as the definitive starter in Los Angeles before pivoting to when he'll no longer be on the team. The Rams have multiple first-round picks as well, so they have the draft capital to execute this trade.
I think Richardson could work in Los Angeles, but it's a big gamble. Sean McVay and the rest of the Rams coaching staff would be putting their jobs on the line if they traded for him, so it becomes a question of whether Richardson is worth taking that risk.
