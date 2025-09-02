Why Rams Still Have to Prove Doubters Wrong
Recently, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr put together an NFL Preseason Power Rankings of all 32 teams, and in his rankings, he makes it clear that while the Rams are a top contender, there's still a perpetual force within the division looking to take them down.
The Highest Ranked NFC West Franchise: The San Francisco 49ers
Orr ranked the 49ers at six, not only putting them ahead of the Rams but also the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and Washington Commanders. All four teams, unlike the 49ers, made the playoffs last season.
"Before the 49ers lost another wave of players this preseason and training camp, I projected them as a Super Bowl team in 2025," stated Orr. "I walked that back a bit in May when I replaced the 49ers with the Eagles—but kept the Bills. Still, I don’t think San Francisco will wind up far from the postseason conversation. The Niners are too talented schematically and have such a hard floor with the capable and efficient Brock Purdy under center."
The Rams Sit At Ten
"After going through this roster, after watching the team’s second- and third-stringers throughout the preseason, and after watching my own personal Sean McVay hype reel of his best play calls, I have decided that even if Jimmy Garoppolo is the quarterback of this team, the Rams winning 10 games would not be unfathomable," stated Orr. "Garoppolo was Plan C in Los Angeles, but we’re basing a lot of our current Jimmy G discourse on how his time ended with a very poorly represented Josh McDaniels offense in Las Vegas. He can do damage with this roster if need be."
While I'm not exactly sure what the Garoppolo argument is about, considering he's one of the most successful playoff quarterbacks currently in the NFL and has a 2:1 ratio of wins to losses in the regular season. However, the point being that if Orr believes the Rams are able to win with Garoppolo, how do they drop to ten with Matthew Stafford set to take command?
While everyone has their own opinion, here are the facts about the situation. The 49ers and the Rams are in two different stages. The 49ers are starting their rebuild while the Rams are capping off theirs. The 49ers, with a weaker schedule, could coast to a division title while the Rams must meet lofty expectations. The two times both sides meet this season will play a deciding role in who lifts the 2025 division crown.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE