Biggest Strengths and Weaknesses for the Rams in 2025
Pro Football Focus has a series where they preview each and every NFL team before the season starts, going over their star players and strengths and weaknesses. They recently covered the Los Angeles Rams, and I'd like to go over what they said about the Rams.
Biggest Strength
Dalton Wasserman of PFF said that the Rams' biggest strength is their pass catchers and, subsequently, their passing attack. It's no surprise that this is his answer, as their offseason acquisition of Davante Adams creates an elite duo with Puka Nacua.
"The Rams carried the NFL’s highest-graded wide receiver unit last season and could be even better in 2025. Puka Nacua led the NFL in PFF receiving grade despite missing six games. Los Angeles let Cooper Kupp depart but picked up Davante Adams, who earned a 76.8 PFF receiving grade last season. Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington are also viable options, as is a deep tight end room that features Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and second-round rookie Terrance Ferguson", said Wasserman.
The Rams certainly have the top-end talent to call themselves the best receiving room in football, but it's their depth that impresses me above all else. Tutu Atwell is an underrated receiver, and his performances last season are often overlooked, even if his speed came up clutch multiple times.
Another thing that excites me about the Rams' passing attack in 2025 will be the utilization of the tight end in their offense. Terrance Ferguson is an exciting prospect for their offense and should give Sean McVay even more flexibility when play-calling.
Biggest Weakness
"The Rams’ pass protection, or lack thereof, was often the biggest determinant of their success in 2024. They ranked 30th as a team in PFF pass-blocking grade and lost seven of the 11 games in which they earned a sub-62.5 PFF pass-blocking grade. Their center position should be more stable with Coleman Shelton in the fold, but they need improvement from their guards and Alaric Jackson to be healthy for as many games as possible".
The Rams' lack of pass-protection being directly correlated to their success couldn't have been exemplified more by their last play of the 2024 season. Matthew Stafford and Nacua had led the Rams down the field for a go-ahead touchdown to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs, but the Eagles' pass rush got home, and it resulted in the Rams losing that game.
Alaric Jackson was one of the most underrated signings of the offseason, and without him being healthy, the Rams are at risk of being in the same situation as last year. Willie Lampkin has looked good so far in the preseason, but they'll need their entire offensive line to work together as a unit if they want to make it further in the postseason.
