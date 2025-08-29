Why Rams’ Rookie Should Not Be Under the Radar
The Los Angeles Rams are a team that's been among the best in the NFL when it comes to acquiring talent late in the draft. One of their brightest young stars, Puka Nacua, was a fifth-round pick and is producing like a top-ten pick in his draft class.
When looking at their most recent draft class, it's easy to look at their offensive playmakers and project them to be the next hidden gem the Rams selected. Terrance Ferguson fell to the second round, and he can make teams pay for passing him up.
Jarquez Hunter is another name people should look out for, as he can be a force to be reckoned with in their run game next season. However, one of the most underrated players the Rams selected was their last pick of the 2025 draft, Konata Mumpfield.
Under the Radar
Chris Trapasso is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released an article going over some rookies that are under the radar for next season. Mumpfield was the lone Rams representative and could shock some people with how involved he is in the Rams offense right away.
"We know Sean McVay and Co. are unafraid to insert lower-drafted players into sizable roles in Los Angeles, and the seventh-rounder from Pittsburgh could very well be in line to see the fourth-most targets on this Rams team in 2025", said Trapasso.
Mumpfield made the Rams' final 53-man roster, which bodes well for his chances to be involved early in the Rams' passing attack. He still has a lot of players above him on the depth chart, but Sean McVay can use his speed in creative ways to get him some opportunities and catch opposing defenses off guard.
"Now, given that Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are distinctly ahead of everyone else in the receiving pecking order, who knows how many targets will be left over for Mumpfield and the other receiving options in L.A., but as a seventh-round pick, it'd be an accomplishment to see considerable run as a rookie".
Through his limited action in the preseason, Mumpfield caught four balls for 36 yards and a receiving touchdown. He's undersized and has a lot of work to do if he wants to consistently be a part of the Rams' passing attack, but don't be surprised if he ends up being another hidden gem for the Rams.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on Mumpfield when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.