How Good Will the Rams’ Run Game Be in 2025?
The Los Angeles Rams made it their priority to bolster their passing attack in the offseason through their pursuit of Davante Adams. Pairing him up with Puka Nacua, while both of them will be catching receptions from Matthew Stafford, it's no surprise that they are considered one of the best wide receiver tandems in the NFL.
Their emphasis on the pass game continued in the draft, as their first pick in the draft was tight end Terrance Ferguson. This selection signals more touches from that position, as it has long remained dormant in Sean McVay's offense.
With so many pass catchers at his disposal, Stafford will surely be able to dice up defenses and lead one of the most productive offenses in the league. However, the Rams won't shy away from pounding the rock either. How good will their run game be next season, considering all they spent making sure their passing attack was better than last season?
Balanced Offense
Even though the Rams did get another pass catcher in Ferguson in their recent draft class, they also made sure to get running back Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round. This selection indicates that McVay wants more explosiveness out of their run game, which in turn means they'll be looking to run the ball more next season.
With Stafford's health being a huge concern to the Rams, it would make sense that they'd want to rely on their running backs, who are all young. They have a lot of confidence in Kyren Williams as their main running back, which is why they gave him his extension before the season had even started.
Williams has progressively gotten better every year in the league, and his grit makes him a fan favorite. His direct backup, Blake Corum, is more or less the same type of player. There's a reason why Williams is the starter over Corum, but I expect the Rams to give him more carries next season.
Those two, on their own, are enough to lead a successful rushing attack that can cap out as middle of the league. What can really take this rushing attack over the top is how involved and how explosive Hunter can be in his rookie season.
If he can bounce off of tackles and run the ball for lots of yardage in quick bursts, it will open up their run game and offense dramatically. The physicality of Corum and Williams will wear defenses out, and they can put the nail in the coffin for opposing teams if Hunter is able to scamper for extra yards if they're worn out.
