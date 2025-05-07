How to Find Rams Rookies on Social Media
The Los Angeles Rams welcomed six new rookies to their franchise in the 2025 NFL Draft, with the ninth draft class of the Les Snead and Sean McVay era kicking off with one of the NFL's most controversial drafts.
The decision for the Rams to trade the first-round pick shocked many, but the value they received justified the decision and helped pave the way for several more transactions.
The class is highlighted by Oregon Ducks standout Terrance Ferguson, the Rams' first selection in the draft, and explosive Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter.
With the Rams' new draft class in place and now set to hit the field for rookie minicamp later in the week, here is how you can follow every Rams draft pick on social media.
Terrance Ferguson
X: N/A
IG: @terranceferguson
Josaiah Stewart
X: @josaiah_stewart
IG: j0saiah_
Jarquez Hunter
X: JArquez27
IG: thejarquezhunter
Ty Hamilton
X: @tyhamilton__
Instagram: tyhamilton__
Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr
X: @PoohPaul4
Instagram: pooh_paul4
Konata Mumpfield
X: @konata_b
Instagram: k9.live
Sean McVay addressed the media regarding the Rams' decision to only select six players in the draft, choosing quality over quantity.
"I mean the question and from some of the things that we've done, you're really saying, 'Okay, the players that you're choosing, what's the vision? How do you anticipate them contributing not only for the '53' [53-man roster] but for the 48 [active players on gameday]. Are you going to be active?' Obviously, there are a lot of things that take place that we can't control, but I do think it's a credit to what's taken place over the last couple years."
"I think in a lot of instances because of some of the circumstances and situations that we've had, there’s a patience that we've had and that we've learned as coaches to give guys an opportunity to come in. They're still going to earn it, but maybe they're going to get more reps than they would've gotten otherwise. I think it's a positive thing for us to be able to feel like, alright, we can go up and get some players that there was a consistent buy-in appreciation for."
"We call them 'hots.'' All of these guys had 'hot' grades for the people that we had look at them, when you're talking about coaches and Les' group. When you can have that collective buy-in and then the vision, everybody feels like they want to bring it to life and these players feel believed in and that's so
important to what we want to be about."
