Why Rams' Offseason Divorce Will Impact 2025
When the story of the McVay era is written, it will be by whatever pen Cooper Kupp chooses. No player, person, or competitor better defines what has been eight incredible seasons than the Super Bowl LVI MVP.
Kupp, a little-known third-round pick out of Eastern Washington, displayed the intelligence, dedication, and skill needed to turn McVay's offense from an intriguing concept into the blueprint for half of the NFL.
Well, one of the offenses that takes their concepts from a different tree, the Shanahan tree, now has Kupp in their offense, and while film is limited, what they're asking Kupp to do might be the thing that revitalizes his career.
The Seahawks Offense
The Seahawks, with quarterback Sam Darnold want to play bully ball, using rookie Robbie Ouzts as a fullback to break into the second level of the defense. They have a player on the verge of a comeback season in running back Kenneth Walker III, a bruiser in his own right in Zach Charbonnet, and George Holani, a strong back who had a great preseason and kept Ashton Jeanty at bay during his time at Boise.
They also invested in their interior offensive line, drafting guard Grey Zabel in the first round. They're using their tight ends to open up space either as blockers or off play action while Jaxson Smith-Njigba has attacks the flank with speed.
All they needed was a wide receiver who has good hands, has a low center of gravity and is able to make catches within ten yards of the line of scrimmage who can block...and they're filling it with Cooper Kupp.
Cooper Kupp and how this affects the Rams
Kupp would suggest modifications to run plays in order to be a better blocker so that sums up that. While Kupp is older and has struggled with his health, a lighter load that allows him to run underneath or on top of linebackers could be the thing that keeps him healthy.
While his production may not be what it once was, he'll make up for it by doing the little things.
This affects the Rams because Kupp can diagnose the Rams defenses, giving Sam Darnold a quick strike option that's already backed by a run game. While the Rams did make the right call, acquiring Davante Adams while saying goodbye to Kupp, Seattle made a smart call as well.
Only time will tell if Kupp becomes that weapon and if his health will hold up but if it doesn't, Kupp could become a problem.
