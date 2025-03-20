Which Rams Are Still Free Agents?
After what has been a fast free agency period, most of the members of the 2024 Rams who hit free agency have been signed. 22 Rams hit free agency and only four remain free agents, a testament to the vision of the Rams' front office and their ability to develop players.
The four remaining free agents are Joe Noteboom, John Johnson III, Conor McDermott, and Troy Reeder.
Noteboom, the man who was once believed to be the replacement for Andrew Whitworth, lost his job to Alaric Jackson and after the expiration of a three-year extension signed after Super Bowl LVI, Noteboom has yet to find a new home.
Noteboom's next job prospects took a hit despite his ability to be a swing tackle as the Rams made him inactive during the playoffs, opting to keep Warren McClendon Jr active over him despite McClendon Jr's limited playing time. Considering his ending, it's unlikely he will return to the Rams.
John Johnson III at one point in his career, was considered one of the premier safeties in the NFL, prompting a massive contract by the Cleveland Browns. While the deal did secure his financial future, Johnson was not a part of the Super Bowl LVI-winning Rams team.
While he did make his return, it's quite clear his time in Los Angeles is over with his decreased playing time in a loaded safety room that includes Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, Kam Kinchens, and Jaylen McCollough.
Conor McDermott was a depth piece on a Rams offensive line in need of it. However, it appears that while the team will address depth, they may focus on the interior as McDermott is a tackle. Considering how the team looks, out of all the remaining Rams free agents, McDermott likely has the best chance at being re-signed but the team may wait to see who they acquire in the draft before making a move.
Troy Reeder, a Super Bowl LVI champion like Noteboom, was a starter to begin the season but once he went on injured reserve, it became pretty clear that Omar Speights was the better player and Quentin Lake to care of the green dot responsibilities.
The Rams appeared not to miss him making it seem that they're ready to move on. The Rams also just signed Nate Landman.
