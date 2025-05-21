3 Observations on the Current State of the Rams Roster
The Los Angeles Rams, as a result of fantastic drafting, especially since the franchise's victory in Super Bowl LVI, have a roster that's ready to roll. However, even the best rosters have question marks, and here are three the Rams need to address sooner than later.
1. What exactly will be Tutu Atwell's role?
Sean McVay kept it real when news broke that Atwell would be returning to the Rams for his fifth NFL season after four years of injuries and lack of opportunities.
"I think the fans are accurate in that I haven't done a good enough job of utilizing him," McVay said.
Regardless of what happened, now we are here in 2025, and Atwell has $8 million coming to him this season alone. So, how are the Rams going to use him? Will that come as a detriment to Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield? Is he good enough of a blocker to play long term snaps?
Considering that in the past two years Atwell has shown growth, the Rams still went with Demarcus Robinson for the WR3 spot, so why will 2025 be any different?
2. Where do the Rams think they can take Emmanuel Forbes?
This will be Forbes' third year in the NFL and could probably be signed by another team if sent to the practice squad and then gets cut. Considering the Rams re-signed Akhello Witherspoon while still having Quentin Lake and Darious Williams as their starting cornerbacks, how do you fit Forbes into the rotation, especially with a promising Cobie Durant?
3. How does Troy Reeder fit into the defense?
With all due respect to Troy Reeder, who is to enter the game when it's time to rotate linebackers? While depth is a necessary tool in order to win a championship. The Rams do have Omar Speights, Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr, and Nate Landman so how does Reeder fit.
It just seems like he's a depth player, a potential special teamer, and a roster spot filler. Reeder is a solid veteran presence, but the Rams have other options at linebacker who are younger and present high ceilings. Perhaps he is a core special teamer, but his spot seems a bit unclear.
