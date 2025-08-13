Rams Have Tough Decision at Wide Receiver
The wide receiver position can be a tough group to nail down come roster cuts. Teams run the risk of letting go of players who could go on to be productive elsewhere and are cut for a multitude of reasons. The Los Angeles Rams face a similar situation with their group of playmakers.
After a great showing from one of their backup wideouts, the Rams will have a difficult choice when roster cutdowns commence in just a few weeks, leaving one player searching for a new home while two more are enjoying the solitude of making the 53-man roster.
Tough choices will be made at wide receiver
Contrary to popular belief, the Rams have a robust group at wide receiver. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams lead the way as a strong, dynamic duo that could be one of the best in the league, providing a potential nightmare for opposing back-seven defenders each week.
The depth is sufficient with Tutu Atwell at slot receiver, Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, seventh-round pick Konata Mumpfield, Drake Stoops, Britain Covey, and Mario Williams. This is a competitive group and one that showed out in the preseason victory over the Dallas Cowboys this past Saturday evening.
Smith was the true standout of the bunch, hauling in all three of his targets for 55 yards. His big-play ability stood out in a way that was impossible to ignore, wiping away the idea that he is only a special-teams impact player and much more. Stoops and Covey also displayed flashes, while Mumpfield exhibited that he will need more time for development after a couple of inconsistent plays that led to a drop and an interception, respectively.
This leaves head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead in a difficult position. I don't envision them letting go of Mumpfield, as he does have the route-running prowess and separation ability to be an impact player in some regard. Yet, if the drops continue, the two leaders of the clubhouse will need to have discussions.
Smith has locked himself in with the 53-man roster, for the moment, and must continue making big plays at receiver and special teams. Stoops and Covey sound like legitimate practice squad candidates, while more must be shown from Williams. With two preseason games left, these players must continue to make the room an increasingly substantial group.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.