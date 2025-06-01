Stafford and the Rams Are Putting in the Work
The Los Angeles Rams made arguably the most significant move of any team in the National Football League this offseason. The Rams were determined to produce a more explosive offense after falling short to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs.
Earlier this offseason, the Rams added veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, as well as others. Following Organized Team Activities, quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke about the process he and Adams are going through, as they get familiar with each other's tendencies and preferences.
“Yeah, I was texting with him late last week a little bit and just saying, ‘Hey man, you're a great player because of your skillset and I'm going to continue to work and watch… whether that's watching live after I throw and then go back and rewatch and make sure what I was seeing and feeling at that moment was real," Stafford said.
"Then we just talk about it too right, after every single set, it feels like we're over there talking about, ‘Hey, this is kind of how I'm thinking that I'm going to come out of this or feel that.’ and it's just constant dialogue. Honestly, those are the best relationships I've had with the receivers and the most success that I've had is guys that want to talk to you on what they felt, what they were doing. I can also say, ‘Hey, this is what it looks like from my angle and go from there. But he definitely has that feeling, he has that understanding and that's a huge positive.”
The Rams are banking on Adams still playing at a high level at this point in his career, which he should now that he is with the best team he has been on in years. Los Angeles undoubtedly improved by adding Adams but it will still take Stafford and Adams getting used to each other.
The two veterans are two of the best to have ever played the game at their respective positions and are one of the best teammates the other has ever had. They will now team up and try their best to lead the Rams on a Super Bowl run at the tail ends of their storied careers.
