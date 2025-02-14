2025 NFL Draft: How the Rams Could Trade Out of the First Round
In this latest NFL Draft simulation, the Rams trade out of the first round in order to pick up more players in 2025 and picks in 2026. Thus the team not only has more swings at bat, they also give themselves enough money to go after a priority free agent and they have enough draft capital to move up in 2026 should an opportunity to grab a quarterback present itself.
Note: 1.26 will mean round one, pick 26. The number before the decimal is the round, the number after is the position they were picked in regards to the entire draft.
1.26: Trade! The Rams trade picks 26 and 192 to the Denver Broncos for picks 51, 85, 199, 210, a 2026 second-round selection and a 2026 third-round selection. The Broncos select Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan with the 26th pick and Oluwafemi Oladejo, LB, UCLA with the 192nd pick.
2.51: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
3.85: Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss
3.90: Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
3.100: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
4.126: Trade! The Rams trade pick 126 to the Buffalo Bills for picks 131 and 208. The Bills select Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois with the 126th overall pick.
4.131: Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma
6.199: Theo Wease Jr, WR, Missouri
6.203: Tyler Batty, EDGE, BYU
6.208: Jason Marshall Jr, CB, Florida
6.210: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
The Rams walk away with a brand new WR room that has a WR2 player in Ayomanor and a speedster with Wease Jr. It also allows the team to sign a free agent such as Tee Higgins. Terrence Ferguson provides a replacement for Tyler Higbee once Higbee retired and Devin Neal's speed is a good contrast to Kyre Williams and Blake Corum.
On defense, Shemar Turner fills in for the departing Bobby Brown III, Billy Bowman gives DC Chris Shula another versatile weapon in the defensive secondary, Tyler Batty is a developmental piece that could replace Byron Young if the Rams decide not to extend him and Jason Marshall Jr provides good depth to the DB room, especially if the team does not re-sign Ahkello Witherspoon.
Chris Paul Jr is the true gem. A day one starter, Paul would pair nicely with Omar Speights. The Rams also walk away with two additional day-two picks for next season.
