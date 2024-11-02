3 Key Stats For a Rams Win On Sunday
The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) gear up for their third divisional game of the season in hopes of entering the top of the standings in the NFC West. There are three keys for a Sunday victory over the Seattle Seahawks (4-4).
RB Kyren Williams - 20+ carries, 75+ rushing yards
The Rams offense literally runs through third-year running back Kyren Williams. His first seven games of this seaosn have been the best of his career with 533 rushing yards and total 10 touchdowns.
If Williams carries the ball 20 or more times, the Rams are 3-1 and when he rushed for over 75 yards, the Rams are 3-2 this season. He is going to be the key ingredient for a win over a Seahawks run defense that ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, allowing 148.4 rush yards per game.
Matthew Stafford - 0 Turnovers, 250+ Passing Yards
When or if the Seahawks defense is able to bottle up Williams on the ground, quarterback Matthew Stafford will need to keep this offense two-dimensional. He has several highly-skilled options in the receiver room with the recent return of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
With all types of options through the air, Stafford will be able to pick his spots and did a surgical job of utilizing all three in last week's win over the Vikings. He has thrown for over 250 yards in three games this season but against a defense that allows just 208.1 passing yards per game, should get it done.
Stafford has seven passing touchdown but also five interceptions, one in each of his last four games. If the veteran quarterback can keep the ball out of the hands of the Seahawks defensive backs, the Rams will control tempo and much of the game with a strong running game to counter.
Rams Defense - 20 or Less Points Allowed
The defensive presence from the Rams must be better than in weeks past. They are allowing an average of 24.9 points per game and just over 350 total yards per game. They have been better of late, holding their last two opponentto a combined 35 points in back-to-back wins.
The secondary defenders will be forced to perform this week against the best passing offense in the league. Quarterback Geno Smith and the Seahawks are averaging 262.1 passing yards per game and the biggest issue for opposing defenses has been sixth-year wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.
Good news for the Rams, Metcalf has been ruled out for Sunday with a knee sprain. He leads the team with 568 receiving yards and three touchdowns. This is massive news for the Rams defense that should have a lighter load not having to guard Metcalf.
Simply put, the Rams are 1-4 this season when allowing more than 20 points. If they are able to limit a strong Seahawks passing offense and handle business against a rushing attack that averages less than 100 yards per game, the Rams should be able to get it done with their offensive firepower.
