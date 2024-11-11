3 Key Stats For a Rams Win Against Miami
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) have a chance to win their fourth-straight game and earn a winning record for the first time this season. They will host the Miami Dolphins (2-6) in Week 10 on Monday Night Football.
There are three key stats that will be the recipe for success against a struggling Dolphins team that has lost six of their last seven games.
Rams Offense: 20+ Points Scored
The Dolphins are 0-5 this season when their opponents score 20 points or more. If the Rams can meet that total, they will likely come out with the victory as the Dolphins have struggled to score all season long. They are averaging 15.5 points per game, the second-lowest total in the NFL.
The Rams have achieved that total in all of their previous three games and are 4-1 this season when scoring 20 points. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been playing his best football of the season of late and if he continues his success, the Rams should have no problem reaching that total.
Rams Defense: At Least Two Turnovers
The Ram defense has forced seven turnovers, including six interceptions in their past three games. They are 2-0 this year when forcing multiple turnovers in a game. The Dolphins have turned the ball over just seven times through eight games.
If the Rams are able to find one interception and a potential fumble recovery can turn the tide in their favor and take away a few crucial possessions from the Dolphins. Rookie safeties Kamren Kinchens and Jaylen McCollough have five takeaways in the past three games and will need to keep that going.
Rams Defensive Pressure: 3+ Sacks
Creating constant pressure on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be a major key to a Rams win. The Dolphins' quarterbacks have had trouble finding their top receivers this season and have seen a fair share of pressure this season, being sacked 20 times over eight games.
The Rams are coming off their best game in the sack category, taking down Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith seven times last week. Rookie pass rusher Jared Verse and linebacker Braden Fiske combined for three of those sacks and will require another strong game to get it done.
Making Tagovailoa rush multiple throws and forcing him to move outside the pocket and possibly run is going to be the key to limiting a struggling Dolphins offense.
