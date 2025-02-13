A Surprise Potential Landing Spot for Rams' Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford have plenty to figure out this offseason. With Stafford and the Rams appearing to be working things out with his contract, the possibility of him retiring seems slim. Still, there is a chance Stafford and the Rams could part ways this offseason.
If that were to happen, more than a few teams would be interested in the veteran quarterback's services. Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports looked at which teams around the NFL would make the most sense for Stafford in a potential trade. Dajani made an intriguing suggestion for the Rams, should they seriously consider trading Stafford.
"A return to the NFC North? I think what the Vikings decide to do at quarterback this offseason is super fascinating," Dajani said. "Many are penciling in Darnold to return in 2025, but what if another semi-stable organization offers him more money? Then, if Darnold leaves, would the Vikings immediately throw J.J. McCarthy into the starting lineup? Maybe. Or they could acquire another veteran."
Dajani wisely noted that the Vikings' roster is filled with talent that Stafford would elevate on the offensive side of the ball. Minnesota has one of the best groups of pass catchers in the National Football League, as the Rams have only a few dependable pass catchers after the expected departure of veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
"Stafford and Kevin O'Connell are already familiar with each other, having won a Super Bowl together with the Rams back in 2022," Dajani said. "Who wouldn't want to see Stafford close out his NFL career by throwing the rock around to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson? (Maybe [Detroit] Lions fans)."
Few teams would give Stafford as good a roster on both sides of the ball as the Vikings. Although the Rams beat the Vikings twice this season, that was with Stafford leading the way. Trading Stafford to the Vikings would be a win for Stafford because of the Vikings' roster and the fact that he would rejoin a division he is very familiar with.
Time will tell what the Rams decide to do, but they will undoubtedly have a few more difficult roster decisions ahead this offseason that they cannot afford to be wrong on.
