Rams' Decision on Stafford Proves His Value
The Los Angeles Rams entered the offseason knowing they could lose multiple players who had been critical to their success since the team relocated back to Los Angeles. These include veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Both players have played a pivotal role in the Rams' gradual rise to one of the most consistent teams in the National Football League. Few teams in the league have been in the playoff hunt as consistently as the Rams over the past seven years or so.
However, players like Kupp and, more importantly, Stafford have been a significant reason for that. The Rams decided on Kupp reasonably quickly, letting him know they planned on trading him this offseason. As difficult as it may have been on the team to let Kupp know that and as difficult as it was on Kupp to know he would be traded, the move makes sense, as Kupp was set to make much more money than his performance has been worth lately.
Trading Kupp also should free up some extra money for the Rams to give to Stafford as they rework his contract. While Kupp appears to be on his way out, it has been reported that Stafford is likely staying in Los Angeles.
This would be undoubtedly the best decision the Rams could make this offseason, outside of a blockbuster trade. The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and the Rams have been one of the best in the league over the last 15 years or so and have been one of the better quarterbacks currently in the league.
While the cost to keep Stafford may be high, the amount of revenue Stafford brings in by keeping the Rams in the playoff hunt every season will quickly compensate for that. In today's NFL, there is no way to win games consistently without a legitimate quarterback or a dominating defense, which the Rams believe they are building but do not have.
Although rumors surrounding Stafford's future with the team swirled momentarily, which is normal in contract situations such as Stafford's, moving on from Stafford this offseason would have been a terrible idea considering how close the Rams got to the conference championship and the Super Bowl this season.
