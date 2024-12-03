Are McVay's Sideline Actions Becoming a Distraction?
Few stages in the National Football League are brighter than the stage the Los Angeles Rams find themselves on weekly. With those bright lights come extra scrutiny, as Rams head coach Sean McVay knows all too well.
After getting off to a slow start on the road against the New Orleans Saints, McVay was seen on the sideline visibly frustrated with his team’s efforts. While the Rams would go on to win the game, McVay’s behavior caught the attention of many.
Everyone involved felt the frustration of the Rams’ first-half performance. However, it is much different when a head coach known for being cool, calm, and collected begins to show frustrations visibly.
This is especially true for the Rams, who have one of the youngest teams in the NFL. McVay does not believe his actions were a big deal.
“I think you have to be in the moment,” McVay said. “I think you have to understand. I'll tell you what wasn't frustrating was some of the great red zone stops that we were able to get defensively, and for it to be three plays offensively in the first quarter, I feel like you weren't able to get into a rhythm, but our defense kept playing. For it to only be 6-0 at the half, based on everything that went on, I think there was a lot of optimism.
“There was a lot of encouragement on what we're capable of doing if we just put it together, talk about some of the things with the solution-oriented mindset and mentality, and the guys ultimately brought that to life. I know that we're at our best when we're in the moment. We're totally immersed in being in the present, doing the things that we can control, making sure that when things aren't going down the way that we want, let’s be able to talk about it, let's communicate it, let's correct it, and then let's ultimately try to be able to give our guys the best opportunity to go execute and how that's brought to life with mental and physical toughness.
“I thought that was on display [against the New Orleans Saints]. Do we want to start faster? Of course, but I think the resilience and the ability for guys to be able to keep it together despite some of the frustrating experiences is a good reflection on our football team overall.”
