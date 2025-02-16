Are Rams Planning to Rely on WR Jordan Whittington?
The Los Angeles Rams are about to open up a massive hole at the wide receiver position, as they are in the process of trading Cooper Kupp.
With Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell also being free agents, a Kupp trade would leave Puka Nacua as the only proven wide out under contract for the Rams in 2025.
Obviously, Los Angeles can re-sign one of Robinson or Atwell, but it also stands to reason that the Rams are preparing to lose both players.
Los Angeles can certainly add another wide receiver via free agency, and it could have an outside shot at someone like Tee Higgins. But is it also possible that the Rams really like what they saw from Jordan Whittington this past season and are planning on relying on him next year?
Whittington caught 22 passes for 293 yards in limited action this past season, which was his rookie campaign. He didn't reach the end zone, but he averaged a solid 13.3 yards per catch.
The 24-year-old was selected by Los Angeles in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so he entered last season largely viewed as an afterthought.
However, Whittington received extensive playing time early in the year with both Nacua and Kupp sidelined with injuries, with 18 of his receptions coming between Weeks 2 and 5.
Perhaps the Rams saw considerable potential from the University of Texas product during that short span and are envisioning a much larger role for him next September?
It's a risky proposition considering that Whittington remains entirely unproven. Heck, his best season at Texas came when he snared 50 balls for 652 yards and a touchdown in 2022. Not exactly eye-popping numbers.
He has good size at 6-foot-1, 202 pounds and exhibited very impressive hands during his debut NFL campaign, but it seems a bit presumptuous to expect him to take on such a major role next season.
This could all be conjecture. Maybe Los Angeles has a much larger plan at wide receiver. We'll find out for sure next month, but it does stand to reason that the Rams will look at in-house options (like Whittington) and the NFL Draft to find solutions.
That's scary for a team that appears to be a legitimate contender.
