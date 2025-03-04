BREAKING: Analyst Says One Team Wouldn’t Meet Rams’ Demands for Stafford
After Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford exchanged pleasantries at a Montana ski resort last month, the Rams apparently communicated to the Raiders’ minority owner a steep price for their Super Bowl-winning quarterback. According to Colin Cowherd, those discussions began with one thing.
“I was told after the show yesterday,” Cowherd said on Tuesday’s edition of The Herd, relaying the Rams’ message to Las Vegas, “’Listen, he’s still under contract. You have to give us a first-rounder and something.’ The Raiders kicked the tires and would not go there, which I think is a mistake.”
Perhaps. Stafford is 37 and nearing the end of his career. When the Rams finalized agreement on a new contract with their quarterback Friday, both sides knew the sense of urgency in a closing Super Bowl window. Still, the thought of Stafford in Silver and Black would’ve been especially frightening for the AFC West, and worth that steep price at the game’s most important position.
“I would have given up a first-rounder for Matt Stafford, absolutely, with Chip Kelly, Brock Bowers and Pete Carroll,” added Cowherd, noting he would’ve dealt either a 2025 or 2026 first-rounder. “Oh, I would give up a first for a star quarterback who's in his late 30s. Again, this is not 1984.”
And because it’s not 1984, the Raiders can now consider another aging quarterback in 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers. The Raiders also have reportedly expressed interest in Russell Wilson and Sam Darnold, due to hit free agency on March 12.
Cowherd also noted the Raiders wanted to guarantee $100 million for Stafford, something the Giants also reportedly offered and something the Rams likely have finalized to keep the quarterback in Los Angeles. He was due to make just $27 million on his current deal, far below the average annual pay of Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence and Dak Prescott, among others.
Now, head coach Sean McVay can get more sleep, and the Rams can focus on tight end, cornerback, linebacker and an offensive tackle to eventually replace Rob Havenstein to upgrade one of the NFL’s best rosters.
“I would put them in the top six in the NFL,” Cowherd said.
