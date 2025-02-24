BREAKING: Rams Announce Coaching Staff for 2025
The Los Angeles Rams just announced new additions to their coaching staff ahead of the new season. Per the Rams, they added Alex Van Pelt as their senior offensive assistant. He previously worked with the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots as their offensive coordinator.
Scott Huff was with the Seattle Seahawks last year as their offensive line coach; he'll be taking over for Nick Caley, who was the tight end coach last year. Hopefully, he'll be able to make the most out of the talent the Rams have; they could target some free agents to help him out.
They also hired Drew Wilkins as their pass rush coordinator, who has a history with teams such as the Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens. This is a great hire because both of these teams have had good defenses over the years, bringing in that experience with a young Rams defense is a huge success.
Van Pelt could conduct a good enough job as senior offensive assistant, as he's not directly in charge of the playcalling. His time with the Browns and the Patriots wasn't the best, as their offense didn't flourish under him. However, bringing in that experience is always beneficial.
Ben Kotwica was recently fired from the Denver Broncos, and now the Rams have hired him as their assistant special teams coach. I believe this is also a good hire, as he found success with Marvin Mims with the Broncos. He could replicate that success with Jordan Whittington or someone they draft.
Dan Shamash was hired as their game management coach, and he has ties with the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets. Finally, they re-added Jimmy Lake as their senior defensive assistant. He was the assistant head coach for the Rams two years ago before being hired by the Atlanta Falcons.
He was hired to be the defensive coordinator for the Falcons but was fired after just one year. Despite having a lot of defensive talent on that team, the Falcon's defense was lackluster, which led to his eventual firing.
Hopefully, coming back with the Rams and having a reduced role could lead to more success for him. He, alongside Wilkins, could help lead this defense to becoming one of the best in the league. Overall, I believe these hirings were good on the Ram's part and will lead to success next season.
