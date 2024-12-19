BREAKING: Rams Release First Injury Report of Week 16
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) finalized practice on Wednesday afternoon and later released their first of three injury reports ahead of their road battle with the New York Jets (4-10) at Metlife Stadiumon Sunday afternoon.
After suffering major injuries for a majority of the season, the Rams have started to regain their health at the right time of the year as they continue to put together another late-season rally to earn a division title. There are only five players listed on the injury report and none are ruled out just yet.
The lead story pertains to starting tight end Tyler Higbee that has had a question mark over his head the past few weeks if he will play or not. After being a full participant all of last week, Higbee started this week fully practicing. It looks promising that he will play this week against the Jets.
Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about Higbee's playing time and snap count on Sunday and how this week's practices will determine the amount of action that Higbee will see in his season debut.
"We have to get the plan together, figure out what that looks like, and what's the best
way to utilize that group as a whole," McVay said. "Obviously, it's exciting to have the opportunity to get him back and what he means to our football team and what he can provide from a production [standpoint], but also just the presence of being out there. Those are things that we'll definitely have to discuss and be smart about, what it looks like in terms of a target snap count and how is he continuing to progress with his workloads and things of that nature?"
There are a few other offensive players that are listed on the injury report, but all practiced in full on Wednesday. Wide receivers Jordan Whittington and Demarcus Robinson, along with backup tight end Davis Allen are all dealing with shoulder injuries, but should play this week.
All three were questionable last week, but were healthy in last Thursday's win over the San Francisco 49ers. One player that missed the 49er game and the only limited participant in practice was cornerback Cobie Durant (chest). He would be the only Ram to not play against the Jets.
