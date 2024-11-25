How Does Rams' Owner Stan Kroenke Rank Among NFL Owners?
Since relocating from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2016, the Rams have gradually grown into one of the most well-respected teams and organizations in the National Football League. Los Angeles has had success on and off the field.
Since relocating, the Rams have been to the Super Bowl twice in less than 10 years, winning one of them. They became only the second team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium.
SoFi Stadium belongs to Rams’ owner Stan Kroenke, but it is undoubtedly the league’s jewel of stadiums. The Rams have had plenty of success on the field since 2016.
However, SoFi Stadium's success and the positive implications it has had for owners around the league make Kroenke one of the league’s best owners by any measure. The stadium has hosted marquee events on the national and international levels and will do so for many years to come.
Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network recently released his list of the best owners in the National Football League. Unsurprisingly, Kroenke was near the top of the list.
Robinson named Kroenke the eighth-best owner in the league, citing Kroenke’s team relocation. The move has singlehandedly helped change the league's direction regarding revenue and new stadiums.
“Stan Kroenke brought the Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles, helped develop the beautiful SoFi Stadium, hired head coach Sean McVay, and won a Super Bowl six years after moving the team,” Robinson said.
“While fans in Missouri will never forgive Kroenke for taking the Rams to California, it’s hard to find many missteps in his plan.”
Since relocating to Los Angeles, the Rams have risen in the NFL ranks. SoFI Stadium is arguably the best stadium in the league, and it has reset the possibility of new stadiums popping up across the league.
Once SoFi Stadium was completed, numerous new stadium projects followed for various teams around the league. That is because of Kroenke’s SoFi Stadium's impact.
Kroenke has undoubtedly positively influenced the NFL, even with all the upset fans in St. Louis. Relocating the Rams to Los Angeles was a decision the entire league would benefit from for decades.
