How Will the Rams End Their Slow Starts to Games?
The Los Angeles Rams have habitually started slowly this season. Their lackluster beginnings at the start of the games have played a large role in their inconsistencies, which have led to their 6-6 record.
Needing every win they can get, the Rams again got off to a slow start this past week against the New Orleans Saints. It almost cost them a win and any legitimate shot at the playoffs this season.
New Orleans held the Rams scoreless throughout the first half. Although the Rams returned to win the game, scoring zero points in the first half is not ideal for any team, especially with serious playoff hopes.
Los Angeles has five games remaining, three of which are against teams within the NFC West. Rams head coach Sean McVay knows the slow starts are an issue he must fix as soon as possible.
He believes the key to fixing the slow starts is all about execution.
“I think just the consistent execution,” McVay said. “I know we talked a little bit about this in the postgame presser, but it really is. How much can we make sure that we're putting our guys in the right spots, and then they're able to execute? It's all of us in it together, but it's the consistent execution. It's the consistent, sound things that we're asking our guys to do based on whatever those matchups are or the given opponents and what we're anticipating and expecting.
“There have been some examples where we've done it, and there have been a lot of examples where we haven't done it well enough, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. We're going to continue to strive for that consistency throughout four quarters. That's really what I would say. I don't know if I have some great answers for you. I wish I did, otherwis,e we'd be doing it a little bit better.”
The playoffs start in just a few weeks, and the Rams must find a way to have better starts. If they do not, they will not make the playoffs or will be one-and-done if they do.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.