Rams Rookie Continuing to Exceed High Expectations
The Los Angeles Rams surely did not miss out on their first first-round pick since selecting Jared Goff and sticking to the theme of taking players named Jared, Jared Verse has caught the eyes of not only LA fans but even made his name known throughout the NFL.
NFL analyst Brian Baldinger said in his breakdown of Verse’s performance up to this point in the season that Verse “Does not look like a rookie to me.” During Baldinger’s breakdown of Verse’s production, it is easy to see when Verse breaks free from defenders, he can be a serious issue to quarterbacks around the league.
The 24-year-old has racked up 52 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, and 4.5 quarterback sacks this season while also collecting 11 stuffs for 13 yards in total. Verse is among a core of young defenders coming through the Rams system and has meshed well already with the veteran presence on the team.
According to FoxSports.com, Jared Verse is the current favorite in the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, over the Philadelphia Eagles’ Quinyon Mitchell, fellow Rams defender Braden Fiske and Indianapolis Colts’ Laiatu Latu.
If Verse were to be able to ride the wave, he has been on till the end of the year and take home the accustomed award, he would be the first defensive rookie of the year for the Rams since Aaron Donald won the award back in 2014.
While some rookies take a second to get their feet underneath them in the league, Verse has been a key contributor since game one. Verse’s fighting attitude on the defensive line has played dividends for the Rams when they needed crucial blocks and stops.
On Baldinger’s breakdown on the Los Angeles Rams YouTube channel, he made a claim that sums up how productive Verse has been for the squad in the small sample size.
“The guy has got versatility, he’s got pass rush, he’s got a physical violence to him, he’s got great movement,” Baldinger said. “He is just getting started.”
With the Rams still fighting for their spot in the playoffs, they will need Verse to keep pace with the production he has already shown for the Rams.
