Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will enter his 14th professional season as a reigning Super Bowl champion, a far cry from a year prior when nobody knew if the former No. 1 overall pick could win in the playoffs.

After silencing all doubters on the Rams' run to the title a season ago, Stafford begins his second campaign in Los Angeles with questions surrounding something unrelated to those of the past - a rare, baseball-like elbow injury.

While Stafford was limited throughout much of the Rams' offseason program, he's been close to a full-go during training camp, though head coach Sean McVay has given the veteran signal caller some days off.

Throwing without limitations this week, Stafford appears to be getting back to normal, as Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald immediately singled out his accuracy following practice Tuesday.

“He's doing good, throwing some good passes, great passes," Donald said. "Obviously accurate, good balls, obviously. I'm trying my best to get after him and stay away, not get too close. But he looked good out there.”

Long underrated as a member of the Detroit Lions, Stafford found himself in the midst of MVP talks after his first two months in Los Angeles. An up-and-down closing stretch ultimately took him out of the race, but with a season under his belt in McVay's offense, the 34-year-old appears set to be back in the discussion this year.

With Stafford not playing in the preseason, fans will have to wait until Week 1, when Los Angeles takes on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, to see if Donald's words ring true.

