Rams Land Dream Defensive Pick in Latest Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come.
The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
If the Rams run it back with the same group and add a couple of pieces that they need, they can find themselves as one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl next season.
The defense was special last season, and they will only get better this offseason. The Rams defense was the unit that kept them in games and gave them the chance to get back into the division race and end up winning it in 2024. The Rams young defense also showed out in the playoffs.
The Rams are now focused on acquiring the final pieces for their defense this offseason, which they can achieve in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The Rams have a proven track of identifying talent that is ready to contribute immediately in their rookie year.
In CBS Sports Writer Ryan Wilson's latest mock draft, he has the Rams landing the dream first round pick, cornerback Will Johnson out of the University of Michigan with the 26th overall pick.
"Will Johnson was my No. 1 player over the summer and remains a top-10 talent. He battled a toe injury that sidelined him for much of the second half of the 2024 season, but when he's healthy, he's one of the best defenders in college football; there's a reason the easy comp for him is Patrick Surtain II. He didn't run at the combine, and his 40 time could ultimately decide how high he ends up going," said Wilson
If the rest of the league lets Johnson fall all the way to the bottom of the first-round to the Rams, it will be the steal of the draft. Johnson will fit perfectly with this Rams offense.
The Rams need a shutdown corner, and Johnson is the best one of his class and can come in and start for the Rams right away.
