Rams Named Top Landing Spot for Superstar WR
The Los Angeles Rams definitely need to get some things figured out offensively this offseason, particularly when it comes to the wide receiver position.
We know that the Rams already have Puka Nacua in the No. 1 role, which is great. Jordan Whittington also showed some promise last season.
But beyond that, Los Angeles is full of question marks. Cooper Kupp is in the process of being traded, and both Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell are hitting free agency.
That leaves very limited depth and proven talent for the Rams at wide out, which is why they absolutely need to address the position, especially with Matthew Stafford now back in the fold.
Well, a very intriguing option has surfaced for Los Angeles: Davante Adams.
The New York Jets released Adams earlier this week, meaning that the six-time Pro Bowler can now pick and choose where he decides to go.
Apparently, Adams has an affinity for the West Coast, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise given that he is a California native. Would the Rams make sense for him?
Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team thinks so, naming Los Angeles one of the top destinations for Adams.
"Adams could be that short-term bridge option to pair with Nacua," Brooke wrote. "They have the cap space with $51 million to shell out some money to free agents, and a player like Adams, with his ability to beat man coverage, could open up a lot of the passing game."
The question is whether or not the Rams would want to sub out one aging receiver in Kupp for another. Of course, the circumstances between Kupp and Adams are quite a bit different.
Adams is far more durable than Kupp, who has had tremendous difficulty staying on the field over the last several seasons. Plus, the 32-year-old is certainly the more productive of the two pass-catchers, as he just hauled in 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns this past season.
Stafford clearly needs some more weapons at his disposal, and it's hard to find a more proven one than Adams. This is a marriage that would make sense for both sides, so the Rams should probably try to make it happen.
