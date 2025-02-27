Los Angeles Rams Players Give Their Say on Ownership
The Los Angeles Rams are having an interesting off season so far. They have placed their veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp on the trade block, he will not be back next season. And veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford may be on his way out as well.
The Rams had another successful season in 2024. No one saw them winning the NFC West after a bad start to the season. But the Rams turned it around, finished the season great, and won a playoff game.
From what we have seen from top to bottom the Rams have been one of the best ran organizations, especially since coming back to Los Angeles Rams. They have been to two Super Bowls, winning one since being back on the West Coast.
On Wednesday, the NFLPA releases its annual grade that players from their respective teams give to ownership.
The Rams ownership came in with a C grade. The grade is a surprising one because they have had success in the last couple of seasons. We would think with the results they have gotten that the Rams ownership would have a better grade.
The only thing you can say about the Rams ownership is that they usually do not play their veteran players or give them a second contract.
"One of our core jobs as a union is to improve the overall working conditions for our players, which includes the daily experience of players at the team facilities away from the lights and cameras," said the NFLPA.
"1,695 of our players provided information to share with one another about their current club, to not only help them make important career decisions, but also help raise standards across the league."
The highest percentage from the weight scale comes from the head coach at 10 percent and the club owner at 15 percent.
"You don't have to just build a new facility," NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell said. "Just be responsive. And we see [the owners] are being responsive."
"The standard is rising, the floor is rising more than ever before," said JC Tretter, the NFLPA's chief strategy officer.
It is going to be interesting to see if this impacts the Rams in any way in free agency. It should not, but some key free agents look at things like this and might have second thoughts about going to Los Angeles.
